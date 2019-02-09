More than 200 Aberdeen City Council staff take early retirement or severance packages

More than 200 employees at Aberdeen City Council took voluntary severance or early retirement since the launch of a new scheme, new figures have shown.

As of August 2018, 218 people left the council under the initiative since it launched in February 2017, according to a report to the audit, risk and scrutiny committee.

A further 37 council employees have also agreed to leave the local authority via voluntary severance or early retirement by March 2020.

Aberdeen City Council – which is the lowest-funded local authority in Scotland – is undergoing a restructuring programme with the aim of saving £125 million over a five-year period.

As part of this, the council said a total of 370 posts would be lost through job transfers and not recruiting for vacant roles, as well as offering voluntary redundancies and early retirement.

Expected annual savings resulting from staff leaving under the scheme during 2018-19 totals £10.3m, according to figures in the new report.

It comes as council leaders face being forced to look at “major cuts” to frontline services across the city as it faces the worst budget restraints in a decade.

The local authority’s ruling Labour, Conservative and Independent administration has maintained it will honour its policy of no compulsory redundancies.

But they will continue to look at cutting more vacant posts and offering voluntary redundancies to staff in a bid to plug a funding black hole of up to £50m.

Employees must have at least two years’ continuous service in order to express an interest in the scheme.

For early retirement, the employee must be eligible to claim their pension benefits in accordance with pension fund rules.

Members of the committee will consider the report when they meet on Thursday.