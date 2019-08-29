Hundreds of extra officers drafted in for Brexit

Hundreds of extra police officers have been drafted in for Brexit after contingency plans were reactivated early.

Additional officers have been made available across the north-east to deal with issues such as protests and disruption at ports as the UK prepares to leave the European Union on October 31.

The plans were originally rolled out in March but were stood down after Article 50 was extended in May.

Police Scotland had originally planned to make around 300 officers available again in October, but decided to reactivate Brexit plans following a number of high-profile disruptive events.

The force’s deputy chief constable Will Kerr said: “We put our original plans in place from March 18 but we then stood officers down on May 12 following the extension of Article 50 until October 31, with a view to reactivation in mid-October.

“While not responding to Brexit-related issues in that time, these officers played a critical role in allowing us to police many significant events, such as major football games and public protests.

“They were also deployed to local policing duties such as high-risk missing person cases, investigating priority warrants and assisting with the police response to high-profile crimes.

“We decided on an early reactivation of our Brexit contingency plans because we have been experiencing an unprecedented number of large-scale events, some of which are taking place at extremely short notice, for example, recent environmental protest activity in the North Sea and Edinburgh.

“This type of continued activity will have a significant impact on an already demanding summer period and having these officers available will give us an enhanced capacity to respond to greater policing demands.

“Our principle focus is, and will remain, the safety of the citizens of Scotland.”

The additional officers – who are being deployed across the whole of Scotland – are being drawn from national and local divisions as well as back-office functions.

When they are not dealing with Brexit-related incidents, they will continue to conduct normal policing activities.

They have already been notified of changes to their shifts as a result of the plans being reintroduced.

A multi-agency control centre is also to be set up to co-ordinate responses to issues arising from the impact of Brexit.

It will involve police working with local authorities, emergency services and other public sector bodies.