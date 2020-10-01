Hundreds of north-east volunteers wanted for Covid-19 vaccine study

NHS Grampian is looking to recruit more than 400 volunteers to help test a new Covid-19 vaccine.

People in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire aged between 18 and 84 are being asked to volunteer for the study.

The 450 people from the north-east will join 9,000 people from 18 regions across the UK in testing a vaccine that has shown promising results following preliminary trials.

The aim is to recruit a representative sample of the region, however, the study is not suitable for people taking anticoagulant therapy (aspirin is fine) or anyone pregnant or aiming to become pregnant in the next year.

People in groups that are at higher risk from Covid-19 due to age, social situation or ethnicity are encouraged to apply.

People interested in applying can email their details to gram.covidvaccinetrial@nhs.scot