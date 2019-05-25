Hundreds of north-east residents hit by ‘loan charge’ controversy

New figures show hundreds of north-east residents have been hit by the “loan charge” controversy.

For around 20 years, contract workers used a loan scheme that reduced their income tax liability, but the UK Government changed the law and wrote to people in April demanding payments of up to £600,000 each, claiming that it should have been paid in tax over two decades.

Politicians claim one person outwith the region took their own life due to the charge and others in the north-east fear bankruptcy and homelessness.

According to new figures, 420 letters were sent out across the city – 160 in Aberdeen South and 90 in Aberdeen North.

Another 80 letters went to people in Banff and Buchan, 50 went to Angus and 40 went to Moray.

Aberdeen South MP Ross Thomson said: “The charge affects hundreds of people across the north-east – a large proportion of whom are in my constituency.

“That is why I have been working so hard to persuade HM Treasury and HMRC to look again at this unfair policy.

“It is the retrospective element of this that is causing the most difficulty. In some cases, this is going back 20 years.

“My colleagues and I on an all-party parliamentary group are continuing to make the case for action to mitigate against the impact of the charge and offer some protection to people.”

A UK Government spokesman said: “The loan charge means that people who paid themselves through loans, often from offshore trusts, will have to contribute their fair share to pay for our public services.”