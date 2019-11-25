Hundreds of north-east homes hit by power outage

More than 600 homes have been left without power in the north-east after a fault this evening.

A total of 651 households in Ellon and Newburgh have been affected after a circuit-breaker was activated shortly after 6.30pm..

Supplier SSE has dispatched engineers to the site and is investigating the cause of the fault.

A spokeswoman said: “At 6.33pm we received reports that there had been a circuit-breaker activated.

“There has been a fault on our high-voltage network.

“We estimate the majority of customers will be back on by 9.30pm.”

It is not yet known what has caused the fault.