Hundreds of north-east Girl Guides tickled pink by flamingo-themed virtual camp

Hundreds of Girl Guides across the north-east were tickled pink by a massive madcap virtual camp at the end of last month – and their leaders are gearing up for another animal-themed sequel.

The 24-hour flamingo-themed event was organised by 10 leaders from Girlguiding Gordon with over 100 years of guiding experience between them, and hosted by 2nd Oldmeldrum Brownie leader Dianne Smith and 3rd Inverurie Guides leader Emma Ritchie.

Dianne said: “We have no link to flamingos whatsoever – we came up with it one night when we were chatting over Zoom. We were trying to make it something everyone could be involved in, but you could diversify it because it didn’t really mean anything.

“But then we saw people were buying flamingo hats, and slippers, and sunglasses, people really went to town on this.”

Dianne and Emma went hard on the theme too.

They got the girls painting flamingo rocks, going on a flamingo safari with online videos, and crafting Alice in Wonderland-inspired flamingo croquet.

Dianne added: “One of the women had a contact with Longleat Safari, so we managed to get a video directly from there with someone talking and teaching us about their flamingos. It was really lovely to have it personalised to us, and the girls were really engaged with that.”

Dianne even hosted a workout session while dressed in her finest flamingo costume.

The camp began with a welcome speech from County Commissioner Elaine Rough at 11am on Saturday May 30 and ran until the same time the following morning.

Attended by 650 Guide members and their families, it consisted of challenges, live videos, science experiments and other activities, all posted hourly to a private Facebook page.

Dianne, who has led her Brownie pack for three years, said: “The feedback we’ve had has just been phenomenal.

“One of the comments we had from the girls is they felt like they were part of something again. Although they weren’t with everyone they felt they were with everyone.”

She added: “I’ve had people stop me in the streets and say, ‘My daughter had such a good time!’, and I think, I have no idea who you are, but thanks for saying they had a good time when they saw me dressed as a flamingo.”

Now she and her fellow leaders have their sights set firmly on their next big event.

“We’re now currently working on the Llamalympics. We’ve just started, but during the day we’re going to have llama-themed sports activities. That’ll be in August.”