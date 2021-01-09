Hundreds of north-east children hospitalised with painkiller overdoses

Hundreds of children were admitted to hospitals in the north-east after overdosing on painkillers in the last four years – putting them at risk of life-threatening complications.

New figures show there were more than 250 instances of children under the age of 18 being hospitalised as a result of taking drugs containing 4-Aminophenol derivatives, which includes medications containing paracetamol, such as Calpol and Lemsip

The statistics show dozens of youngsters were treated each year between 2017 and 2020.

In 219 of the cases, children either took or were given medication intentionally, but 32 youngsters ingested it by accident.

In the instances it was taken on purpose, there is no suggestion of malicious intent.

Overdosing on medication such as paracetamol can, in serious cases, cause severe complications including liver failure.

North-east Conservative MSP Liam Kerr said parents should be given more information on the correct doses for children.

He said: “Liver failure can affect someone for the rest of their lives.

“It is heartbreaking to think young people of any age will be left to deal with the consequences of something they don’t understand.

“Parents need to keep to strict timings and dosage sizes for babies and infants — that’s critical.

“All these cases will be completely accidental and the result of inadvertent mistakes. That’s why it’s crucial to highlight what can happen.

“This message needs to be brought home to new parents in guidance and literature.”

Medication overdoses are the most common form of poisoning in the UK, according to the NHS.

Symptoms include vomiting, stomach pains, confusion, drowsiness and fainting fits. Children under the age of five are most at risk of being poisoned accidentally.

Advice from the health service on preventing poisoning reads: “There are several things you can do to reduce your or your child’s risk of poisoning.

“These include carefully reading the patient information leaflet that comes with your medication and ensuring that any poisonous substances are locked away out of the sight and reach of your children.”

Anyone who suspects a child may have overdosed should call 111, or 999 if they appear to be seriously ill.