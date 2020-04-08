Hundreds of new volunteers sign up to help Aberdeen groups during Covid-19 crisis

Hundreds of people in Aberdeen have been signing up to volunteer with charities and groups throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

Within the space of a week, a total of 897 people signed up to help communities through the Scotland Cares volunteer programme.

The scheme, which was launched last Monday, encourages people who are healthy and able to volunteer during the pandemic to lend a hand to others who may be elderly or vulnerable, or otherwise in need.

More than 50,000 people have now signed up across Scotland to take part in the scheme.

ACVO, which is home to Volunteer Aberdeen, has seen a huge surge in activity.

It said there has been a 101% increase in website visits and an increase in direct inquiries to the organisation from people who are keen to give help locally and nationwide.

Mike Melvin, volunteer co-ordinator at ACVO, said: “It is fantastic to see so many people stepping up to help our charities and groups during this outbreak.

“From those helping deliver food to those returning to the NHS, it is a testament to the Aberdeen spirit to rise to the challenge and help each other out.”

Maggie Hepburn, chief executive of ACVO, added: “Everyone at ACVO is overwhelmed by the public’s response during these unprecedented times.

“And on behalf of the third sector in Aberdeen, I want to say a big thank you to every single volunteer and to encourage anyone who is thinking of volunteering to get in touch to find out more through the Volunteer Aberdeen website or at Ready Scotland.”

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart previously called for anyone in the city who was able to to sign up and become a volunteer.

A number of people have also been coming forward as returning health and social care workers or as Red Cross community reserve volunteers.

The MSP said: “It’s heartening to see so many folk across this city step up to the plate during these unprecedented times.

“We have a rich history of voluntary service in Aberdeen and this could not be more important than it is now.

“My thanks go out to all those involved and to the wonderful staff at ACVO – together we can get through this.”

