Hundreds of kids get helping hand from north-east charity

A north-east social care charity has provided support to hundreds of children in the last year.

VSA provided guidance and aid to youngsters with disabilities or experiencing situations such as a family breakdown.

A total of 225 children were given one-to-one counselling, while 311 youngsters with additional support needs were also given help.

VSA organised 2,332 visits through its dedicated contact centre, which helps children going through a family breakdown by helping them contact a parent they no longer live with.

And the charity won six Scottish Qualifications Authority awards last year for its work with young people.

School-based counselling is another of the charity’s services, which operates at Northfield, St Machar and Hazlehead Academies.

Anna Garden, VSA’s director of children and family services, said: “We work closely with families, the local authority and other third sector partners to determine need and deliver services across the city.

“We work from a strengths-based approach and consult with children and families to shape the design and delivery of future service provision.

“We also have a contact centre which provides supported contact for children who have been affected by parental separation.

“Where there is initial acrimony after separation, the contact centre acts as a neutral venue to facilitate contact with the non-resident parents.”

She added: “We also have services for children with disabilities – after-school care for children with disabilities – offering a higher staff ratio than the universal services. The after-school club provision allows wraparound care provision for children with disabilities so their parents can maintain employment.”

Aberdeen City Council’s education convener Councillor John Wheeler praised the charity’s work with young people across the region.

He said: “I fully recognise the importance VSA has across the city. The charity does tremendous work in all the different areas.”