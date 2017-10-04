Hundreds of jobs to be created by electric firm

North Electrical Services (NES) is planning a major expansion of Scottish operations in a move expected to create nearly 200 jobs over the next five years.

The Moray-based firm has more than quadrupled its permanent workforce across operations in Elgin and Inverness to 60 since setting up in 2012, while it also provides work for about 40 contractors.

NES now has the Central Belt and new sectors in its sights and is targeting turnover of up to £15 million annually by around 2022, compared to a current figure of between £3m and £4m.

Managing director Kenny Duncan said: “There are still opportunities for us to grow in the North and North-east but we also feel we can pursue other areas, like the Central Belt, and other sectors such as energy and social housing.”