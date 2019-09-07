Jobseekers encouraged to attend Aberdeen event to find their new career

Jobseekers will have access to hundreds of vacancies at a jobs fair being held in Aberdeen next week.

Aberdeen City Council has once again joined forces with the Department for Work and Pensions to deliver the event, which will take place on Wednesday at the Town House.

A wide range of sectors will be involved, including retail, hospitality, oil and gas, local government, security and transport.

Full, part-time, permanent and temporary jobs will be on offer.

Richard Sweetnam, the local authority’s chief officer for city growth, said the range and size of businesses represented at this recruitment event, paints an “optimistic picture”.

Spaces will be available for jobseekers to fill out application forms on the day.

Visitors to the event, which will run from 10am to 2pm, are encouraged to bring along copies of their CV.