Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze involving 200 hay bales at a north-east farm.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident at a farm in Ellon, just off the A90, at 10.59pm.

A spokeswoman said: “There’s 200 hay bales alight.”

She added two appliances, from Ellon had been sent to the scene.

The stop message came in at 3.40am, however crews returned to the scene at 5.48am to help monitor 10 bales which remain on fire.