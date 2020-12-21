Hundreds of attacks on north-east teachers reported

Further support for north-east school staff has been called for after it emerged hundreds of teachers have been the victims of attacks in school.

A Freedom of Information request carried out by the Scottish Conservatives has shown that more than 300 staff in the north-east had been abused, either physically or verbally by pupils in local authority schools.

Incidents of physical assault can range from being punched and kicked to being pushed.

In Aberdeen, 234 education staff were reported to have been physically abused, while 21 were verbally abused in 2020.

This compares to 616 recordings of physical abuse in 2019, and 70 incidences of verbal abuse.

In Aberdeenshire, there was 141 incidences of physical violence assaults on teachers within schools in 2020, and covers both primary schools and academies.

This compares with 329 assaults that were recorded in 2019.

Scottish Conservative justice spokesman and north-east MSP Liam Kerr has called for further support staff to be brought in to ensure the needs of vulnerable pupils can be met.

He said the figures were “incredibly concerning”.

Mr Kerr added: “It’s absolutely shocking that teachers are subjected to any form of assault, no matter how minor it may appear.

“Teachers do everything they can to ensure children are given the best opportunity to achieve in life.

“But it’s clear the loss of specialist support staff who work with pupils, sometimes with complex needs, is being felt in the classroom because they also do terrific work in curbing these incidents.

“These incredibly concerning figures highlight the negative impact cuts imposed on councils by the SNP Government have had in schools.

“We shouldn’t demonise pupils, but it is nevertheless vital teachers do not feel threatened in their own work environment.

“This is why it’s imperative staff are given additional support to ensure they feel safe to carry out their duties in the classroom.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “No teacher should have to suffer verbal or physical abuse in schools.

“We are supporting a number of programmes to promote positive relationships and tackle indiscipline, abuse and violence. This includes good behaviour management, restorative approaches and programmes to help develop social, emotional and behavioural skills.

“The number of full time equivalent teachers is the highest since 2008 and we have invested an additional £80 million this year to recruit more than 1,400 additional teachers and 200 support staff this year – all of whom are now in place.”