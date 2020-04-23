Hundreds of Aberdeen youngsters get connected during coronavirus lockdown

Aberdeen City Council is ensuring pupils without internet access are still able to take part in lessons during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Officers in the council’s education services are issuing hundreds of laptops and dongles to youngsters so they can continue their studies.

Around 800 laptops and 300 dongles have been distributed across the city – and further requests are being dealt with.

Parents have also been given guidance on ensuring the wellbeing needs of children are supported.

Aberdeen City Council’s educational operational delivery convener John Wheeler said: “We are absolutely committed to tackling inequalities and ensuring that all of our children and young people have access to the best possible education even during the see most difficult of circumstances.

“My thanks go out to all our education staff for the hard work they are putting in to help overcome obstacles to home learning and maintaining the curriculum.”