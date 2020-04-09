Hundreds helped by north-east coronavirus support hub

More than 700 people have been given support through the new Grampian Assistance Hub after it was set up last month.

A total of 730 people have used the website and phone line to ask for help since its launch, and they have been matched with someone in their community who can offer support.

Requests submitted to the hub so far include food or medication delivery, pet walking and emotional support.

Around 2,200 individuals and groups have also registered to make themselves available to give assistance.

NHS Grampian chief executive Amanda Croft, who chairs the Grampian Local Resilience Partnership which set up the hub, said: “These figures show that the site and the phone line are helping meet a real need.

“Ultimately, that is more than 700 people who had nowhere to turn and were worried about the future, and this phone number and site has given them a way to get that help.

“We want businesses to use the site to let us know if they are providing services, volunteers to use the site and tell us if they can help, and for anyone who needs help to reach out.”