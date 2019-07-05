Hundreds give ideas for Aberdeen park’s derelict listed building

Hundreds of city residents have put forward ideas to transform an A-listed building designed by Aberdeen’s most famous architect.

The Save Westburn House Action Group (SWHAG) had encouraged the community to fill out a survey giving them the chance to come up with suggestions for the future of the property.

The Westburn House building has lain derelict for nearly two decades and has fallen into a state of disrepair.

Members of the public have now put forward ideas to revamp the property in the hope that it can be taken over by the group and turned into a community hub.

These include turning it into a space for groups, meetings, conferences and mind and body classes.

It has also been suggested that the building becomes an Archibald Simpson Heritage Centre where children could attend workshops and learn all about the architect who designed many of the city’s stunning buildings.

Gavin Esslemont, chairman of SWHAG, said: “We carried out a community engagement exercise to see what people want and we got 300-plus responses on that survey.

“The overwhelming response was for a place which would attract families.

“Other major parks such as Duthie Park and Hazlehead Park have a cafe and facilities for people to go to.

“There’s a couple of statues but there’s not a place dedicated to Archibald Simpson.

“We want to celebrate his work and encourage people to come in and enjoy the building then go out and enjoy Westburn Park.”

Other ideas put forward include creating a new ground-floor entrance to link the house to Westburn Park, creating a light indoor and outdoor multi-use space, and sprung floors for classes with built-in technologies such as a sound system and projector.

The building has been used in the past as a home, a tea room and a nursery.

Previous proposals were put forward to transform the building into a new office for the city registrars and plans were also approved at one stage to turn it into a nursery for children.

For more information on Westburn House, or to get involved with the campaign, visit westburnhouse.co.uk