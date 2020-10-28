Hundreds gather in Aberdeen to protest abortion ban in Poland

Hundreds gathered in Aberdeen tonight to protest a top court ruling that bans abortions in cases of congenitally damaged foetuses in Poland.

The protest, which took place at Castlegate, attracted people from across the city to show their support for Polish people.

People held up signs that read: “My body, my choice” and “We support women in Poland”.

It comes after Poland’s constitutional court issued a decision last Thursday which would deny legal abortions to women even in cases of fatal birth defects.

This means terminations are only possible in cases of rape or incest, or to protect the mother’s life.

Organiser Bogna Ekowska said: “Today we gathered because we’re standing in solidarity with Polish women.

“On October 22, our constitutional tribunal passed a law that basically bans abortion.”

Eleanor MacDonald, an Aberdeen resident, turned up to the protest to show her solidarity with the cause.

She added: “I knew what was going on in Poland just from social media, so when I found out this protest had been organised I said let’s get together and go.

“I don’t have any connections to Poland, but a lot of the speakers tonight made a point that when this thing happens in one country – it doesn’t mean you, in your own country, are isolated from it.

“It could very easily change in your own country with issues like this.

“No matter what country it is, all women should be supporting each other.

“And even if it couldn’t happen here, that’s still your sisters across the water who are going through something.”

A nationwide strike was sparked in Poland and it comes amid a deepening standoff between angry crowds who have taken to the streets over the ruling and the country’s conservative government, which has vowed not to back down.

The constitutional court ruling triggered daily mass protests across a nation of 38 million.