Hundreds gather for climate protest in Aberdeen

Hundreds of people have attended a protest in Aberdeen as part of a global climate change campaign.

Campaigners gathered outside Marischal College holding dozens of brightly-coloured placards calling for action.

Organisers estimated around 1,000 people attended yesterday.

They joined millions of others in cities around the world for a day of global action ahead of the UN’s emergency climate summit on Monday.

The Aberdeen strike was organised by members from the Aberdeen Student Climate Network (ASCN).

Caroline Beaumelou, 22, a member of the organisation’s committee, said: “This is a huge issue that is affecting the entire world.

“So many governments are declaring a climate emergency and we want to draw attention to that.

“The younger generation are inheriting the planet and we want to make their voices heard. We need to ensure a more eco-friendly future.”

She added: “I think Aberdeen is a really symbolic city for something like this just because we have so much of the industries based around the oil industry.

“So it’s really important that we have in cities, like this one, a presence and just to prove that people care about the environment and the future.”

Fellow student Karina Chopra, 28, said: “The turnout was amazing. It was much better than we imagined it would be.

“It will encourage people to talk about the issue and start taking tangible actions on climate change.”

Among the speakers at the event was Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin, the convener of the Scottish Parliament’s environment, climate change and land reform committee.

She said: “I feel very strongly that the young people’s voices should be heard.

“It’s important that they are able to hold governments and private companies to account.

“Theirs are the jobs of the future and we must make sure they are low-carbon jobs.”

Kate Ramsden, a spokeswoman for the Aberdeenshire branch of the Unison trade union, said in a speech to the campaigners: “There is absolutely no doubt climate change is the biggest single threat faced by humanity today.

“We need to up our game and do more.

“Our young people are striking for the planet and we need to be getting behind them.”

The crowd of protesters included many families with young children.

Among them were Mantas Okusko and Ingrida Androsaite, both 30, and their one-year-old daughter Aurora.

Mantas said: “We don’t want climate change. We want governments to take action and make laws to make sure we become eco-friendly.

“We are doing this for our daughter’s future and other children’s futures.”