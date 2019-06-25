Hundreds expected to turn out at for Aberdeen’s 24-hour Glitterpick

More than 500 people are expected to take part in an annual 24-hour litter-pick challenge this year.

The environmental team at Aberdeen City Council is working in partnership with Keep Scotland Beautiful to help make the city sparkle again.

The Glitterpick was initially launched to make sure the Granite City was tidier over the summer months.

It will involve dedicated teams heading out to pick up rubbish from 24 different locations on Thursday.

Steven Shaw, who works as an environmental manager at the council, said: “This is our fourth year organising the Glitterpick.

“The idea came from putting together a fun event to get the message out to people not to drop litter.

“Picking up litter over 24 hours is a bit of a challenge – we’re putting the sparkle back into Aberdeen.”

The groups will be clearing rubbish from 24 areas across the city, including Garthdee, Torry, Hazlehead, Bridge of Don, Kincorth and Footdee.

Mr Shaw added: “We are doing one-hour stints at each stop-off. The groups are always excited and everyone gets stuck in.

“I do 20 hours and every hour I get a new lease of life when I meet the next group.

“The busiest part of the day is 9am through to 4pm.

“We had close to 500 people involved on the day last year and we hope to beat that this year.”

Last year volunteers collected 262 bags of rubbish from all the sites.

The event, also organised by Clean Up Aberdeen, started in the Mastrick and Sheddocksley area.

They were joined by local community groups, including the Friends of Walker Dam, RSPB Dolphinwatch, Friends of Sunnybank and the council’s Countryside Rangers teams.

Mr Shaw hopes councillors and other eager community groups and individuals will also take part again this year.

He said: “It’s an event where you can have a lot of fun, see others take part and it can make a huge difference.

“We’re hopeful this will be our biggest one yet – we’ve already surpassed last year’s sign-ups.

“We’re getting more and more people taking on this responsibility.

“They realise that picking up litter isn’t only a council duty.

“It’s not only a case of making sure you don’t drop litter, it’s about picking it up and throwing it away.”

Mr Shaw said he always looks forward to seeing how excited the youngsters are when they get involved with the litter-picking challenge.

Anyone interested in taking part can register by contacting the Clean Up Aberdeen group on its Facebook page bit.ly/CleanABZ