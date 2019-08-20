Hundreds expected in Aberdeen for Grampian Women’s Aid’s first conference on domestic abuse

Hundreds of people were expected to gather in Aberdeen today for Grampian Women’s Aid’s inaugural conference on tackling domestic abuse.

Representatives from Police Scotland, NHS Grampian, Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Councils, and various third-sector organisations, were to discuss Scotland’s new domestic abuse law at Curl Aberdeen.

Since the law came into force on April 1, Grampian Women’s Aid has helped 175 women and 73 children and young people experiencing domestic abuse across the region.

Chief executive Dr Marsha Scott was expected to attend the conference.

Grampian Women’s Aid manager Aileen Forbes said: “We are delighted to be hosting this conference on coercive control, which will raise awareness, and discuss in further detail how locally we can respond to the new domestic abuse legislation.

“For too long coercive control has fallen below the radar and now, with the new law, women will feel they have been listened to about their experience.

“We hope the conference will begin a dialogue on how, collaboratively, we can work together to support and protect women, children and young people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“Grampian Women’s Aid recently received lottery funding to continue its outreach support for women, children and young people and we continue to deliver training and raise awareness to communities on understanding and responses to domestic abuse.”