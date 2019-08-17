Hundreds expected for north-east town’s pedal-powered race

Hundreds of people are expected to descend on a north-east town with the return of a popular racing event this weekend.

The final preparations are under way for the 10th annual Ellon Pedal Car Race which will take place tomorrow.

The town centre will be turned into a race track for the event, which will raise thousands of pounds for local charities.

The race day, organised by the local Rotary club, sees hundreds of riders take the streets in their homemade vehicles.

Traffic restrictions will be put in place around the town between 9am and 5pm.

Those wishing to travel to the event by car will be encouraged to use parking facilities at the Meadows or the old Academy site on Schoolhill.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area.

Annual cycle races for youngsters will also be held on the day, sponsored by Ythan Cycle Club.

The Alan Middleton Trust has organised this year’s fun run, which is open to people of all ages.

Children will also be tasked with cooling down participants completing the 45-minute circuit with water pistols at the finish line.

Mike Watson, chairman for the Pedal Car Race, said it was set to be a “really good day”.

He added: “After many months of meetings, the planning is almost complete. The riverside car park will be filled with stalls and entertainments with many local groups using the opportunity to raise funds for their causes.

“The Ellon and District British Legion Pipe Band has volunteered its services for the event and will entertain spectators near the starting towers.

“They will then lead a procession round the circuit of all 20 pedal car teams, some of whom will be in fancy dress.

“The procession will also feature a number of Harley-Davidson motorcycles and Sinclair C5s.

“This year we expect to raise over £9,000, which means in the eight years of Rotary stewardship, over £70,000 has been donated to charities and good causes in the community.”

Go to www.ellonpedalcar.co.uk or email info@ellonpedalcar.co.uk to find out more about the event.