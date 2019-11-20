Hundreds expected for Aberdeen’s Christmas Tree lights switch on

Hundreds of people are expected to turn out for Aberdeen’s Christmas tree switch-on ceremony tomorrow.

The city was gifted a Norway spruce from the people of Stavanger, which arrived in the north-east on November 10.

The switch-on ceremony takes place at 7pm and will be led by Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett and Deputy Mayor of Stavanger, Bjorg Tysdal Moe.

The Rev Dr James Garnett from Aberdeen Churches Together will bless the tree.

The Lord Provost said: “This is such a wonderful celebration to mark the seasonal activities, with the city full of festive cheer.

“It is a special occasion on the Christmas events calendar and allows us to recognise the successful partnerships between Aberdeen and Stavanger that have been cultivated over the years.

“It is a pleasure to switch on the Christmas tree lights with the Deputy Mayor of Stavanger whose city has been so generous in gifting the tree to us.

“I’m delighted that Aberdeen Churches Together are blessing the tree and to top the evening off we have performances from Tutti Voices and Gospelkoret Abraham.

“There is a fantastic evening for all the family, kickstarting a weekend of exciting events which culminate in the Christmas Lights switch-on parade.”

The ceremony marks the beginning of Aberdeen’s festive calendar of events, which will include the official opening of the Christmas Village tomorrow.

A fun run will also take place to raise money for Charlie House, which works to make life better for babies, children and young people who have life-threatening or life-limiting conditions.

It will see hundreds of people take to the streets of Aberdeen dressed as Santa on Sunday.

The run comes ahead of the Christmas lights switch-on parade taking place on the same day at 5.30pm.