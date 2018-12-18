Hugh Jackman praises north-east school’s kindness campaign video

A north-east school’s kindness campaign has received a ringing endorsement from one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Hugh Jackman tweeted his praise for Dunnottar Primary School in Stonehaven after pupils created a video featuring a song from his smash hit musical The Greatest Showman.

Primary seven youngsters performed A Million Dreams as part of their Choose Kindness campaign.

The video, which they posted online, shows different scenarios of one pupil standing up to the bullying of a fellow pupil and choosing to be kind.

Pupils start the video with a simple plea: “Be the nice kid”.

Jackman, who plays PT Barnum in the musical and has starred in box office hits such as the X-Men trilogy and Les Miserables, praised the pupils for their efforts.

Dunnottar Primary head teacher Lisa Williams today spoke of her pride that the video had found its way to the Aussie actor.

She said: “The staff and pupils have been really excited to see that Hugh Jackman has given his approval to our message. We were actually saying last week how nice it would be if he managed to see our video and then to see on Saturday morning he’d put out a tweet about it was amazing.

“Our primary sevens have been doing the kindness project all this term with our teachers Ms Murray and Mrs Shannan.

Wow! Well, this special message will make lots of pupils (and staff) very happy! Thank you @RealHughJackman https://t.co/P2hi0agP0e — Dunnottar School (@DunnottarSchool) December 15, 2018

“The response we have had to it has been simply lovely. We’ve had so many kind comments from parents and the community about the video.”

The Hollywood star had previously praised Buchanhaven and Glashieburn primary school pupils for their renditions of songs from the musical.

