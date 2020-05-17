Huge uptake in north-east reading challenge

A north-east local authority has reported a surge in people taking part in a seasonal challenge.

Live Life Aberdeenshire’s digital library services said it has seen a rise in use during the Winter World Reading challenge, which ran from December to February.

Almost 1,000 readers took part individually, with their families or with friends.

Around half of those were children aged between three and 10, with 36% of those taking part adults.

They were tasked with reading seven books borrowed from the library, and were entered into a prize draw on completion.

Prizes included a complimentary pass to Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park, a family pass to Landmark, a Mackie’s of Scotland hamper, Gampian Transport Museum Family Membership and more.

This past winter was the first time the challenge was open to all ages.

A spokesman for Live Life Aberdeenshire said: “Of the 954 people who signed up to the challenge, more than 45% completed it and submitted their entry card into the Prize Draw.”

