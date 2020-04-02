Huge uptake for north-east cancer support line

A support line set up for people affected by cancer in the north-east during the coronavirus pandemic has seen a huge uptake.

CLAN Cancer Support established a phone support line across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray after temporarily closing its centres due to the virus.

And after its first week the service had supported more than 500 people, including those who have a cancer diagnosis, their families and those who are recently bereaved.

Iona Mitchell, CLAN’s head of services, said: “We are pleased that our team is able to continue to offer our vital support services in the community as we know this is an extremely difficult time for those affected by a cancer diagnosis.”

Aberdeen’s support line number is 01224 647000, Inverurie’s 01467 624687, north Aberdeenshire’s 01779 487176, Deeside’s 07720 737497 and Moray’s 01343 544132.

