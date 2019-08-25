Huge turn out for Great Aberdeen Run

Runners have taken to the streets of Aberdeen for a major race.

It is the final year that Great Aberdeen Run will take place in the city, and thousands of participants turned out to take on either a half marathon or 10k race.

Hundreds of people lined the streets to cheer them on all along the route.

Those taking part faced warmer than usual conditions, with temperatures reaching 20 degrees in Aberdeen.

The first races began at 10.30am, and the last runners are expected to reach the finish line at around 2.30pm.

A number of roads around the city are closed while the event is ongoing.