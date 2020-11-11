‘Huge’ trees leave Aberdeen residents in the dark

An Aberdeen resident has hit out over “huge” trees blocking out light on a pavement leaving pensioners walking along the road in the dark.

John Reid, who lives on School Drive in Seaton, told how people living on the street are forced to walk in the middle of the road at night due to the lack of light.

He believes the problem is caused by large trees lining the street which obscure the street lights.

Now John is calling on Aberdeen City Council to rectify the problem.

The local authority recently pruned three trees on the street but residents argue it has made no difference.

He said: “It’s been an ongoing issue for two or three years now.

“It’s pitch black at night because of the trees. The street lights are so obscured by them that they basically make no difference.

“The trees are so huge that everybody walks in the middle of the road at night because nobody wants to use the pavement, it’s that dark.

“The pavements are all mossy and there is no daylight getting through to dry up them up.

“You are always having to wash your car because of the stuff coming off the trees.”

He added: “There are only one-bedroom flats here so there are a lot of elderly people.

“They are having to walk on the road because the pavements are so slippy because of the moss.

“It just feels like School Drive is a forgotten street.”

Lewis McGill, vice-chairman of the Seaton and Linksfield Community Network, said: “We’ve been trying for about three years to get this issue sorted but Aberdeen City Council keep saying there is nothing they can do about it.

“They pruned three trees but it hasn’t made a difference.

“Seaton just feels like a forgotten neighbourhood.

“School Drive has a lot of elderly residents and there is a disabled housing complex on the road.

“It feels like you are walking through a tunnel of trees, it is that bad.”

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council said: “Officers from both our street lighting and tree maintenance teams recently visited School Drive to assess the quality of light there.

“Street lighting was found to be generally satisfactory with repair work undertaken where required.

“In order to maximise the quality of lighting in School Road, we have pruned three trees.”