Huge success for north-east contact tracing teams in 2020

Health teams in Grampian have been praised after dealing with more than 6,000 people diagnosed with Covid-19 last year and almost 23,000 close contacts.

NHS Grampian teams have worked tirelessly to contact positive cases and identify any close contacts, with a high success rate.

The Test and Protect system aims to prevent the spread of the virus by advising those who need to self-isolate and contacting people who may be at risk.

At the moment, as case numbers continue to increase, the health board has seen in excess of 100 cases dropping into its case management system a day.

Between June 22, when the new case management system currently being used was brought into action, and December 31, the tracing team dealt with a total of 6,055 positive cases, known as index cases, as well as 22,864 close contacts.

Each member of the team aims to get through two cases, including all their close contacts, a day.

Dr Derek Cox, consultant in public health at NHS Grampian, said: “The first cases were reported to the new Case Management System on 22 June, although many cases had been dealt with in the few months before the new system came in to use.

“However, since 22 June we have dealt with 6,055 index cases and 22,864 of their close contacts, an average of 3.8 contacts per case, although some cases have had over 50 contacts.

“This means that the team has spoken to almost 5% of the population of Grampian. If – despite repeated phone calls, text messages and other ways of trying to get in touch with people – it proves impossible to get a response, the cases or contacts are recorded as ‘failed’.

“Remarkably, out of all of the cases and contacts reported to us we have only ‘failed’ 30 index cases and 86 close contacts, 0.5% and 0.4% respectively.

“We all owe a debt of gratitude to the contact tracers and their amazing team leaders.”

The health board has also called on north-east residents to make use of the online form sent out via text message in the case of a positive result.

With cases continuing to rise in the region, NHS Grampian rolled out a new self-service form at the end of last year which allows people to fill in where they have been and who they have seen with details such as a telephone number before being called by the team.

Filling out the form prior to the phone call cuts down the time taken to go through the process in half, saving valuable time for NHS Grampian teams, as well as members of the public.