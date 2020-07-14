Huge sports retailer coming to Aberdeen

A huge sports retailer has announced plans to open a store in Aberdeen.

Decathlon is the largest sporting goods shop in the world, with more than 1,500 stores in 57 countries.

They announced today on social media that they will be opening a premises in Aberdeen, with plans to welcome in customers in October.

We have a very BIG announcement to make!

We are very excited to reveal that we are opening a new store in Aberdeen this fall. 🌄🤾‍♂⛷🏌‍♀

We can't wait to see all of you from the North of Scotland and welcome you in our new store in October. — Decathlon UK (@DecathlonUK) July 14, 2020

The Decathlon shop will be located in Union Square and become the brand’s third store in Scotland, following ones in Braehead and Edinburgh.

Ryan Manson, Union Square general manager, said: “Decathlon’s unique offer will be a great addition to Union Square and to Aberdeen.

“It is testament to the continued popularity of Union Square as a leading leisure and retail destination that such a well-known international name has decided to open a store in the centre.

“In these challenging times, more people than ever before are looking to take up exercise and to explore the outdoors, so I’m certain Decathlon will be a very welcome addition to the city.”

Ben Hatton, Decathlon Scotland Leader said: “We are delighted to finally be coming to Aberdeen, helping to make sport even more accessible in Scotland.

“Our purpose is simple, to get more people active in the UK.

“In these uncertain times, it is with real pride that we continue to open stores in the UK, providing low price sports equipment for all and jobs in the local area.

“Our aim is to quickly immerse ourselves in Aberdeen and become a hub for those passionate about sport.

“We are aware of our environmental responsibilities and our part to play in the fight against climate change.

“We are committed to having a positive impact within the community.”