‘Huge inspiration’ and pioneer of women in journalism dies aged 91

A “trailblazer” in journalism has died at 91.

During a career spanning more than four decades, Ethel Simpson made a name for herself as one of the first female chief reporters in Scotland, if not the UK.

The former Press and Journal chief reporter was born into a farming family in Whiterashes.

She left Inverurie Academy aged 14 and within a year had joined Aberdeen Journals as a shorthand typist as a “foot in the door”.

When one of the newspaper’s reporters was called up to serve in World War 2 in 1945, Miss Simpson was moved to the editorial department and quickly carved a reputation for herself.

Former P&J deputy news editor Hamish Mackay said she and Pearl Murray, who rose to be the P&J’s feature editor, were “among the pioneers of women in the media in Scotland”.

He said she was a constant fighter for gender equality in the newsroom – at one point taking up the case of a female journalist told to go home and change from trousers into a skirt.

“Ethel raised merry hell with the editorial hierarchy, and a decree was issued saying it was perfectly proper for a woman journalist to wear trousers,” Mr Mackay recalled.

Over three months in 1955 and 1956, Miss Simpson and a colleague embarked upon a gruelling 10,000-mile tour of northern Africa and the Middle East, filing copy outlining their adventures. During the trip, the pair rode camels in Cairo and even had coffee with the Queen of Jordan.

In 1975, Miss Simpson was promoted to chief reporter. She retired in 1986.

Daughter Emma, who followed her mum into a career in journalism said she had been a “huge inspiration”.

She said: “I will miss her terribly but I know hers was a life well lived.”

Miss Simpson is survived by Emma, son-in-law Neil, and grandsons Alex and James.