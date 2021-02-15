Huge Covid crime drop revealed as police praised for ‘fantastic’ work during pandemic

Crime rates during Covid-19 have plummeted in the north-east – a new report has revealed.

Assaults, robberies and housebreakings were among the crimes to fall during April to September last year compared with the same period in 2019.

Aberdeenshire Council’s communities committee will discuss the Police Scotland performance report for Aberdeenshire from April to September 2020 – the first report to cover the beginning of the pandemic, when it meets this week.

And a north-east MSP has welcomed the drop in violent crime and antisocial behaviour, as well as praising police for their efforts.

From April to September last year, there was 679 recorded common assaults in the region – down from 901 the same time period in 2019- a drop of 25%.

The detection rate for assaults also increased, from 71.3% in 2019 to 78.8% in 2020. A drop in serious assaults was also seen, with 32 recorded in the period last year compared to 57 in the same time in 2019.

Robberies also decreased from 13 to seven – a 46% reduction, while the robbery detection rate for April to September 2020 was 100%.

Police Scotland has said the decrease in violent and antisocial behaviour is unsurprising due to the pandemic, which saw call demand and crime reporting reduced as people were locked down.

It has said the lack of a “meaningful night time economy” affected crime trends, seeing a move from public to private space violence.

Chief Superintendent George Macdonald said: “This has been an unprecedented period as we collectively strive to understand and respond to the challenges presented by the COVID pandemic which quite understandably frames the narrative of this report.

“Generally we have seen strong support from communities across Aberdeenshire to the changing guidance and restrictions and our feedback indicates confidence in the style and tone of the Police response.

“As people were largely restricted to their homes in the early stages of the pandemic we experienced an expected reduction in call demand and crime reporting. As ‘lockdown’ eased we have seen a return to more familiar levels of reported crime however this period will undoubtedly impact on comparison with last year’s figures and will influence future reports for some time to come.

“We nevertheless welcome the reductions in Violence, Acquisitive Crime and Sexual Crime, acutely aware that behind each statistic lies a victim.”

Meanwhile, crimes of dishonesty rose slightly from 1,223 in 2019 to 1,245 in 2020, although detection rates rose from 45.6% to 49.5%.

Other acquisitive crimes include falls in the number of housebreakings, from 137 in 2019 to 106 in 2020 – a 22% decrease, and thefts, which decreased from 332 to 283, a 14% difference.

The number of people killed or seriously injured on Aberdeenshire roads has also almost halved in the past year.

In April to September 2019 there was 60 people either killed or seriously injured, compared to 32 in the same time in 2020 – a 47% decrease.

Speeding offences fell from to 1,366 to 353, a 75% drop, while drink and drug driving offences dropped from 113 to 102 – a 10% fall.

The number of rapes reported dropped from 49 to 15, a decrease of 70% year on year.

Mr Macdonald added: “We also very much welcome the reductions in casualties on Aberdeenshire’s roads. Again we are aware that the figures are influenced by the pandemic but work continues through Operation CEDaR to maintain this momentum ensuring an appropriate balance between education and enforcement.

“Protecting the vulnerable remains a focused priority and we have worked closely with partners to ensure reporting channels have remained open. We are alert to the potential for ‘hidden harm’ during this time and these mechanisms have allowed victims to come forward with confidence to report abusive behaviour.

“This period also coincided with the tragic events of the train derailment in Stonehaven, an incident ingrained in the national consciousness. I am exceptionally proud of our teams, emergency services colleagues, partners and the community in their response to the most challenging of circumstances.”

Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary and north-east MSP Liam Kerr said: “It’s very positive to not only see a reduction in crime but to also see a rise in detection rates across Aberdeenshire.

“These detection rates send a clear message that officers are not just on our streets to enforce lockdown – they are continuing to combat crime in our communities.

“The police have been at the forefront of the Covid response and they have jeopardised their own safety in the process to protect others.

“These figures illustrate the fantastic work our officers are doing and shows the police aren’t downing tools in in the battle to catch criminals just because we’re in a pandemic.”

And North East Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald added: “Falls in the numbers of violent crimes and of deaths on the road are silver linings in a generally grim time, and police officers who continue to put themselves at risk to keep other safe deserve our thanks.

“There are other effects of the pandemic that should concern us greatly, now and for the future. There is evidence of increases in domestic violence and abuse, and also of growing rates of suicide and self-harm. All our front-line services will need to continue to work to detect those at risk of harm in the isolation of their own homes.”