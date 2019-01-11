Hub group calls for appeal on plans to transfer former north-east school

A a north-east council committee will decide whether to hear an appeal into a plan to transfer ownership of a former school building to a community group.

In August, the Garioch area committee rejected plans by the Garioch Partnership (TGP) to take over the site of the former Market Place Primary School.

The partnership had made an asset transfer request to the committee, hoping to turn the old school into a new community hub for Inverurie.

The committee ruled the business case was not sufficiently robust.

Aberdeenshire Council valued the school at £560,000, with the partnership offering just £5,000.

However, since that decision, it has been revealed the valuation of the school was not only for the building but the adjoining sports field too.

The partnership has said it is only looking to buy the school.

The decision to review the appeal is to go before the community empowerment appeals committee on Wednesday, after a decision was deferred at the last meeting in November for further information.

The committee asked for written responses from the partnership, and the Garioch area manager, about the true valuation of the school and the time frame within which the hub would open.

In response to the initial decision, the partnership said: “(We) feel the value of £560K is an unfair value for an asset that you wish to demolish, and therefore we feel that with the plans to regenerate the building for community use, and the level of support we have, that the offer of £5,000 from TGP is a fair request.”

Another statement in the request shows that 93 people from the area have backed the community hub proposal.

A breakdown of supportive responses has been provided as evidence.

Plans for the hub suggest it will offer space for charities, groups and support bodies for people, all under one roof.

If Aberdeenshire Council refuses to review its decision, the partnership has 20 working days to apply to Scottish Government to look into the ruling.

Scottish Ministers will then have the ability to “call in” the decision, and may choose to overturn it.

Aberdeenshire Council also floated an alternative use for the school as part of its ongoing office strategy – turning the school into a car park for council staff.

In a report by council officers, the suggestion was one of a number of ways to cut office costs.