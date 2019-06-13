Delays after crash involving bus on north-east road

Motorists are facing delays after a crash in the north-east.

Ladeside Road in Port Elphinstone is currently blocked following the collision between a bus and a car, which happened at around 3.30pm.

One person, believed to be a bus passenger, was treated at the scene by ambulance crews but did not require hospital treatment.

A police spokeswoman said: “A collision between a bus and a car was reported at around 3.30pm.

“Officers are at the scene redirecting traffic as the road is currently blocked.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman added: “We received a call today at 1534 hours to attend a road traffic collision on Ladeside Road in Port Elphinstone.

“We dispatched one ambulance and treated one patient at the scene.”

Local bus services have also been disrupted as a result of the crash.