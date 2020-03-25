HSE warns Ithaca Energy after exposing workers to risk of ‘fire and explosion’ on North Sea vessel

Ithaca Energy has been warned by the UK’s safety watchdog after exposing workers to “risk of serious personal injury or death from fire and explosion” on a North Sea vessel.

The Health and Safety Executive issued the improvement notice after visiting the Alba floating storage unit (FSU) in January.

An inspector stated that Ithaca failed to demonstrate that it had taken measures to “prevent formation of a flammable atmosphere” within the cargo tanks or associated pipework.

HSE said it could not be confirmed that there was positive pressure to prevent oxygen entering the tanks, which could form such an atmosphere.

The regulator also pointed to “integrity issues” which could allow oxygen to ingress into the tanks via the drain pipe.

Ithaca has until August 14 to rectify the situation and a spokeswoman said the firm is taking “immediate steps” to do so.