HSE warning after object falls 200ft from Piper Bravo crane

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK (RSRUK) has been hit with a safety warning after an object fell more than 200ft from a crane on the Piper Bravo platform.

On May 21st, a 3.7kg redundant warning light bracket fell “onto a walkway regularly used by installation personnel”, according to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

RSRUK confirmed no one was injured but acknowledged it was a “significant, high-potential event”, adding that an investigation has been launched.

HSE said the Piper Bravo crew identified it as a potential hazard on three prior occasions, going as far back as July 2018.

The improvement notice states the “dangerous ocurrance” came as RSRUK had failed to “capture and deal with” dropped object hazard observations from the Piper Bravo north crane.

An RSRUK spokesperson said: “An investigation was immediately launched to understand the cause of this incident and we will comply with the HSE’s improvement notice as a priority.”