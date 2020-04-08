HSE uncovers risks of explosion, electrocution and exposure to welding fumes at Aberdeen drilling firm

Health inspectors have shut down certain works at an Aberdeen drilling equipment firm after uncovering a series of dangers to workers.

Risk of electric shock, explosion, falling from distance and exposure to welding fumes were among the catalogue of failures found by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) at Premium Drilling Tools.

Inspectors issued a prohibition notice to the business in Bridge of Don, which immediately halts work where there is a risk of serious injury.

Premium’s managing director Greig Hepburn said: “We are working with HSE on the issues but with current situation it is taking longer to get the issues closed out.”