HSE confirms four people have contracted Covid-19 working offshore, with more expected

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has reported that four workers have contracted Covid-19 as a result of occupational exposure offshore, with more expected to follow.

Figures have been reported to the UK safety watchdog under legislation requiring employers to disclose any illnesses contracted at work, known as RIDDOR (Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations).

A spokesperson for the HSE said they “anticipate” the number “could change over time”.