HS2 would spell ‘economic disaster’ for city, says Aberdeen MP

A north-east MP says the UK Government’s decision to continue the HS2 rail project would spell “economic disaster” for Aberdeen.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave the green light for the controversial project yesterday, despite fears over spiralling costs.

But Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn claimed it could cost the north-east economy hundreds of millions of pounds.

He said: “At the last count, HS2 was projected to hit Aberdeen’s economy to the tune of £220m – a figure that folk in Aberdeen will find sickening given this is a rail project set over 350 miles away.

“We know Aberdeen is set to be the hardest-hit city in the entire UK because of Brexit and this announcement adds insult to injury. HS2 will be an economic disaster for our city and it’s clear the Tory Government have absolutely no desire to protect the interests of our city.”

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart added: “What we’ve seen with HS2 is continual delays while costs have spiralled out of control to colossal levels.

“The Tories could not care less about our north-east corner of Scotland and this really is a case in point – quite simply, this project will drain the Aberdeen economy.”

However, West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie disputed the figures put forward by the SNP. He said: “According to the Scottish Government’s own figures, HS2 is hugely beneficial to the Scottish budget due to the Barnett formula.

“The SNP made this false claim six years ago in the run up to the independence referendum.”

The Prime Minister said: “HS2 will shorten journey times across the whole UK, including and particularly Scotland.

“The review recently conducted by Douglas Oakervee leaves no doubt of the clinching case for high-speed rail. And that means faster journey times, not just more capacity.”

The Oakervee Review found the final bill for HS2 could reach £106 billion.