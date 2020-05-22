HPV vaccinations to be restarted for north-east school pupils

A north-east health board has confirmed the HPV vaccine will now be delivered.

NHS Grampian said that parents in Aberdeenshire and Moray will be contacted in due course about their child’s vaccination.

It was originally scheduled to take place earlier this year, however was put on hold due to Covid-19, and schools closing their doors.

The Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) immunisation programme helps protect against two types of HPV, which are the most common causes of cervical cancer.

It is offered to teenagers in S1 and S2.

It has been offered to girls in Scotland from S1 since 2008, however from academic year 2019/20, the HPV vaccine will be offered to S1 boys as well.

This is due to evidence showing that the HPV vaccine helps protect both boys and girls from HPV-related cancers.

A statement from NHS Grampian said: “The delivery of the HPV vaccine was put on hold due to Covid-19 school closures, but we are now in a position to re-start the programme.

“Aberdeenshire will re-commence delivery in secondary schools from the week commencing May 25, in Moray they will be delivered in secondary schools week commencing July 6.

“Please remember that immunisations are recognised as an important reason to leave your home.”

