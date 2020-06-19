How you can take part in virtual Aberdeen Highland Games

People around the world are preparing to take part in a virtual version of a popular Aberdeen event.
The Aberdeen Highland Games were due to attract between 8,000 and 15,000 people to Hazlehead Park on Sunday, before they were cancelled in May due to the coronavirus.
But now Aberdeen City Council have set a number of challenges for people to try at home, including a colouring competition for ages 12 and under, with the chance to win tickets to next year’s Highland Games.
Find out more here.
