How you can take part in challenge to raise cash for Aberdeen’s Charlie House

It is the last chance for businesses to get involved in an Apprentice-style challenge that aims to grow £100 in eight weeks.

Called Venture, teams are gifted £100 by their employers, with the aim of turning the cash into as high a sum as they can.

The funds will go towards Aberdeen-based charity Charlie House, which supports children and babies with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions.

Venture is due to begin taking place this month, with businesses urged to sign up in the final days before the competition begins.

Groups signing up can be made up of four to six people, with anyone over the age of 18 welcome to take part.

The winning team will be crowned Charlie House Venture 2019 champions, and will also be gifted tickets to Bob Keiller’s Effective Business Storytelling workshop, which is valued at £1,000 per person.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Rhona Miller, fundraising team manager, said: “We have had a great response to date to join Venture, our Apprentice-style fundraiser. Still at the start of a new year, it’s the perfect time to take on a challenge to stimulate the brain after the festive lull while benefitting a local charity in the process. All money raised will go directly to our Big Build Appeal for a specialist support centre which will be built in the grounds of Woodend Hospital, Aberdeen.

“The deadline for team and individual entries is next Wednesday, and we look forward to welcoming further sign ups.”

The cash raised through the Venture programme is to go towards Charlie House’s Big Build Appeal.

In autumn last year, the charity announced its plans to build an eight-bedroom purpose-built respite centre, which will be the first of its kind in the north-east.

It will include family accommodation and a range of different facilities which are designed to be a comforting place for children and their families, as well as stimulate them.

The start date for fundraising is January 24.

To enter a team, contact fundraise@charliehouse.org.uk or call 01224 313333.