How you can take part in Aberdeen’s Spring Clean

Aberdeen residents have been called to action to help rid the city’s streets of litter.

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful is inviting people to take part in its annual nationwide Spring Clean.

According to the group, litter levels remain at their highest recorded level in a decade and they want Aberdonians to help.

With the 2019 Spring Clean attracting more than 45,000 people, the charity wants even more people to register to take part this year by arranging their own event during April and May.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “We are all rightly proud of Scotland’s dynamic towns, villages and cities, as well as our beautiful beaches and green spaces.”

To find out more and register your activities to make them count this year, visit keepscotlandbeautiful.org/springclean