How you can send letters to Aberdeen care home residents during coronavirus pandemic

An Aberdeen man has created a website which allows the public to send digital letters to those feeling isolated during Covid-19.

Kevin Mitchell, from Hazlehead, created Dear Friend with the help of co-founder Chris Sansbury.

The website, which was launched on Wednesday, encourages kids and grown-ups alike to take a moment to write to those in care homes through an online form.

A total of 17 care homes across Aberdeen are registered and 850 letters have been sent already.

Founder Kevin said the idea for Dear Friend came from a need to help those most vulnerable.

“I have older neighbours and friends who work for the NHS and I’d seen people dropping off parcels through windows,” he said.

“I just thought I had to do something to try and connect people so they weren’t feeling so isolated.

“The idea was born out of wanting to reach the most isolated people we have in our communities in Aberdeen.

“We originally thought about doing handwritten letters, but we didn’t want to do anything that poses a risk to people’s health so we decided to do online letters and it snowballed from there.”

Letter writers are encouraged to introduce themselves, share a story or a drawing, or reach out as a reminder that they are supporting the recipient during this unprecedented time.

The letters are delivered to residential homes which are signed up to the Dear Friend mailing list.

Kevin said: “We reached out to all care homes in Aberdeen and asked them to join in, so it’s an opt-in process.

“We then add their email address to the list and they automatically become part of the recipient list and receive the letters as they are approved.

“We’ve even had care homes in Ireland and across the UK asking if they can join in too.

“We just launched it on Wednesday morning and my phone hasn’t stopped. It’s fantastic and I couldn’t be happier.”

Kevin hopes Dear Friend will bring people closer together during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This will only work if we reach as many people as possible and encourage them to write a letter.

“I’m hoping that while we’re in this terrible situation, we might pull people closer together.”

To get involved, visit dearfriend.postabdn.com/

