“How would you feel if you hit me?” – North-east pupils tackle drivers caught speeding outside school

Pupils in the north-east have teamed up with local officers to tackle speeding outside their school.

Four vehicles were caught speeding in the 20mph zone outside Lumsden Primary between 8am and 9.15am yesterday

As an alternative to prosecution, police gave the motorists the opportunity to speak with pupils from the school, with children asking them “how would you feel if you hit me or one of my friends?”.

Following the operation, constables Douglass, Grant and Stewart joined the pupils for a road safety lesson from Aberdeenshire Council.