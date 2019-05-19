How well do you know Union Terrace Gardens? The council has launched a new quiz

A new test will quiz residents on their knowledge of a popular Aberdeen garden.

Aberdeen City Council has compiled a short test based on Union Terrace Gardens trivia.

The website reads: “The regeneration of Union Terrace Gardens is set to start this summer, improving access, amenity and activity.

“Test your knowledge of its 140 years of history.”

Some questions on the quiz include: “When architect James Matthews suggested Union Terrace should be turned into a ‘pleasure ground for the people’” what was the estimated cost?” and “In its early years Union Terrace Gardens was known as the ‘Trainie Park’. Why?”

Aberdeen’s Union Terrace Gardens will soon see a £25 million revamp.

The project was due to be finished by July, but had been pushed back until 2020.