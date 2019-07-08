How well div ye ken your Doric phrases? Teuchters and toonsers to be challenged in new quiz

Proud teuchters and toonsers alike are being challenged to take on a BBC quiz-style game which tests their knowledge of the north-east dialect.

The game, which has been created along the lines of popular show Call My Bluff, will see members of the public unravel the derivations of Doric words and phrases.

The hunt is now on for competitors keen to take part.

Teams of three are being sought for the competition, which will involve them battling it out in local heats throughout September to be crowned as one of the winning teams.

The two best teams will then compete against each other in the final in October.

The competition is being run as part of the Across The Grain Festival – a month-long celebration of local culture which takes place in a range of different venues across Aberdeenshire throughout October.

The festival was launched by Aberdeenshire Council for the first time last year.

A spokesman for the local authority said: “Live Life Aberdeenshire Libraries will be providing all the words with brief definitions – it is up to each individual if they want to elaborate on any of the definitions we provide.

“So if you have a love of the Doric dialect and would like to take part in this quiz, contact your local library.

“If you are an individual and would like to take part, the library service can find you a team to join locally so please still get in touch. It is free to enter and open to all ages.”

More than 50 events will be held during October in more than 15 communities across Aberdeenshire.

This includes an opportunity for members of the public to hear excerpts from Handel’s Messiah sung in Doric, a workshop at the Loch of Strathbeg Nature Reserve, a community heritage and song writing project at Buchanhaven Heritage Centre and Doric Bookbug events for youngsters at libraries.

The closing date for submissions for the competition is August 19 with the final taking place at Aden Theatre at Aden Country Park, near Mintlaw, on October 10 from 7-9pm.

It is hoped the festival will continue to grow with more Doric celebrations on offer so that it can run every year.

More information can be found by visiting livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk/libraries/