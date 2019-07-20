How we reported the moon landing 50 years ago

It was 50 years ago today that Neil Armstrong stepped off the Eagle lunar module and into the history books.

Like the rest of the world, the Evening Express followed Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins’ mission closely and marked the momentous occasion with one word on its front page: Moonlift!

Along with analysis, our coverage also looked at predictions for future space exploration – including a mission that would have seen entertainers Ken Dodd and Des O’Connor blasted into orbit.

Highlights from our Moon coverage in 1969, including some fairly optimistic predictions: