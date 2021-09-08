Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

How tough are Tour of Britain cyclists? Watch as I learn the hard way

By Jamie Hall
08/09/2021, 11:45 am

Approaching the summit of Cairn O’Mount, the crowning jewel of the final stage of this year’s Tour of Britain, I wanted to be literally anywhere else – but the feeling of regret began long before I had climbed into the saddle.

As soon as the words “I’ve got a bike” left my mouth after my boss asked if we could go out and ride part of the route, I was wondering what I’d let myself in for.

I am a very casual cyclist, and Cairn O’Mount is well-known even among the most hardened bike riders as being not for the faint-hearted, so I was filled with dread and regret in equal volume.

Nevertheless, I dug my trusty steed out of the shed and prepared myself for the inevitable struggle ahead.

‘Hardest feat of my life’

Joining me was Erin Murphy, one of Deeside Thistle Cycling Club’s top junior members who climbs Cairn O’Mount regularly as part of her training.

Unlike me, Erin IS a “proper” cyclist and competes in races all over the country, so she was well-placed to provide the lowdown on what the professionals will face on Sunday.

Two cyclists ascending the Tour of Britain stage 8 route
The first stretch of the climb was by far the toughest part.

Over the past few years I have run half marathons and walked 26 miles in a day as part of the Kiltwalk, but this was the hardest feat I’ve ever managed.

I’m in decent physical condition – I run, play football and am rarely off the golf course – but any hopes I had harboured that it might not be *that* bad were quickly dispelled.

In fact, the first part of the ascent from Clatterin’ Brig, with its 16% gradient, left me gasping for breath – and it didn’t get any easier the higher we climbed.

Watch to find out how I got on.