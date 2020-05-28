How to take part in Great Big Aberdeen Quiz and raise cash for charity

A tour company is hosting an Aberdeen quiz in aid of a children’s charity.

Hidden Aberdeen Tours have teamed up with the Archie Foundation, to host the Great Big Aberdeen Quiz.

A total of eight rounds, seven categories and one prize, will see Aberdeen residents battling it out over the virtual quiz, which will directly benefit the ARCHIE Foundation.

The online quiz will take place over Facebook, which allows sharing screens, and is aiming to bring together north-east residents during lockdown.

The winning individual, team or family, will receive a tour courtesy of Hidden Aberdeen Tours.

The city-based company offer themed walking tours, which highlight the Granite City’s forgotten and hidden history.

To enter, individuals must text HATQUIZ to 70085, then post on the quiz event page with their individual or team name.

All texts cost £5 plus one standard rate message, and this will automatically opt individuals in to hear more about the work and fundraising of the ARCHIE foundation via telephone and SMS.

Those who wish to donate £5, but do not want to receive marketing communications can text HATQUIZNOINFO to 70085.

All proceeds will go towards the ARCHIE Foundation, which funds the city’s children’s hospital.

The charity supports local sick kids when they are in hospital or require long-term medical treatment.

They also provide advanced training and equipment, specialist staff and child friendly environments- as well as extensive support to the families of ill children.

The quiz will be held tomorrow from 7.30pm to 9.45pm.

For further information, visit https://bit.ly/36Bynp5.

