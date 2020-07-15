How to socially distance while you’re out exploring Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

When visiting locations across the north-east it’s important to adhere to the social distancing guidelines currently in place across Scotland

These guidelines are below.

People can meet in groups of up to 15 people outdoors, from up to five different households, including your own household. However, children aged 0-11 should not meet in groups larger than 15 people in total at a time. Keep two metres apart from anyone you meet from outside your household, and don’t share food or utensils. You should not meet with more than four different households per day, whether indoors or outdoors. Follow physical distancing guidance and hygiene rules. There is now no restriction on travel within Scotland as long as individuals are acting in line with all other guidance that supports the route map.

All guidelines can be viewed at www.gov.scot